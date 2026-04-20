Actor Vijay and wife Sangeetha face divorce hearing June 15
Entertainment
Actor Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are heading to court for their divorce hearing on June 15, 2026, after 27 years of marriage.
Sangeetha filed for divorce earlier this year, citing Vijay's alleged affair with another actor as the main reason.
Their first hearing was postponed because neither showed up.
Sangeetha's petition says affair discovered 2021
According to Sangeetha's petition, she found out about the affair in 2021 and says it continued even after Vijay promised to end it.
She also mentions feeling left out of social circles and work, plus emotional distress caused by social media posts involving Vijay and the other actor.
The couple has two kids, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.