Actor Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' nets ₹19cr advance bookings
Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has already pulled in ₹19 crore from advance bookings ahead of its July 23 release, even after a six-month censor battle and a major piracy leak watched by over 1.2 crore people.
Despite the drama, more than 7.3 lakh tickets have been snapped up, thanks to the buzz around this being Vijay's last movie and his on-screen debut as Tamil Nadu chief minister.
'Jana Nayagan' restores CBFC cuts
The big-screen version brings back scenes cut by the CBFC during the censoring process, making original tickets even hotter.
Fan clubs across Tamil Nadu have rallied against piracy, building serious first-day hype.
Plus, with ticket prices capped at ₹190 and some censorship tweaks adding curiosity, Jana Nayagan is shaping up to be a true event for Tamil cinema fans.