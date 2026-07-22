Actor Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' nets ₹19cr advance bookings

Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has already pulled in ₹19 crore from advance bookings ahead of its July 23 release, even after a six-month censor battle and a major piracy leak watched by over 1.2 crore people.

Despite the drama, more than 7.3 lakh tickets have been snapped up, thanks to the buzz around this being Vijay's last movie and his on-screen debut as Tamil Nadu chief minister.