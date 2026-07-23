Actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' sparks fan frenzy post censor delay
After a six-month wait due to censor board delays, Vijay's Jana Nayagan is out and causing a buzz. Fans packed early shows across India and overseas, lighting up social media with their reactions.
A title card that appears before the first half ends, showing Vijay as the "Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," quickly became a fan favorite.
Many called it the "title card peaked."
'Jana Nayagan' 20cr India 15cr abroad
Advance bookings alone brought in ₹20 crore from India and ₹15 crore abroad. The film is set for a massive opening day, with expected earnings of ₹60 crore in India and ₹90 crore globally.
Weekend projections go even higher, up to ₹250 crore worldwide. Directed by H Vinoth on a huge budget, Jana Nayagan is also special because it is Vijay's last movie and his final film as an actor, following his formal entry into politics.