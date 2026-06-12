Actor Vijay's 'Mersal' returns to cinemas for 52nd birthday

Atlee's 'Mersal' tackles healthcare corruption

Directed by Atlee, Mersal shows Vijay in three different roles: a magician, a doctor, and the doctor's father, all wrapped up in a story that takes on corruption in healthcare.

With music by AR Rahman and a cast including Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nithya Menen, the film made waves for its mix of action, comedy, emotion, and social message.

Even years later, it's still a fan favorite for good reason.