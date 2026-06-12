Actor Vijay's 'Mersal' returns to cinemas for 52nd birthday
Entertainment
Vijay fans, get ready: his 2017 hit Mersal is coming back to the big screen just in time for his 52nd birthday on June 22.
Starting June 19, you can catch it in about 100 theaters across Chennai and nearby districts.
It's a fun way for fans to celebrate the star's big day together.
Atlee's 'Mersal' tackles healthcare corruption
Directed by Atlee, Mersal shows Vijay in three different roles: a magician, a doctor, and the doctor's father, all wrapped up in a story that takes on corruption in healthcare.
With music by AR Rahman and a cast including Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nithya Menen, the film made waves for its mix of action, comedy, emotion, and social message.
Even years later, it's still a fan favorite for good reason.