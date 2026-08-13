Actor Vikram's viral lar gibbon video pulled amid ownership questions
Entertainment
A video of actor Chiyaan Vikram playing with a lar gibbon went viral, but it quickly raised eyebrows about whether the animal's ownership and origin were in question.
After a wave of concern online, the clip was pulled from social media.
Tamil Nadu investigates gibbon origin, permits
Tamil Nadu forest officials are now looking into how the gibbon ended up in Vikram's video and if all legal permits were in place.
The lar gibbon (native to Southeast Asia and listed as endangered) is threatened by habitat loss and hunting, and the capture of young animals for the wildlife trade, making its protection super important.