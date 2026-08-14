Actor Vishal releases directorial debut 'Magudam' after 35 years

In Magudam, Vishal plays everything from a corporate professional to a gangster and an aging assassin, with the story jumping across different timelines.

The film also stars Anjali and Dushara Vijayan, plus John Vijay, Ajay, and Vamsi Krishna.

After the original director Ravi Arasu left mid-production, Vishal stepped up to finish the project himself.

With music by GV Prakash Kumar and marking the 99th production for Super Good Films, Magudam is a big milestone for both Vishal and his fans.