Actor Vishal's 'Hanuman Ansh' nears ₹75Cr despite theatrical screening cuts
Vishal's Hanuman Ansh is about to cross the ₹75 crore mark, even after getting pushed out by films like Awarapan 2 and Batwara.
Its screenings dropped from 250 to just 25, and multiplexes like PVR and Cinepolis were initially skeptical about running our shows.
Still, the film kept going strong.
'Hanuman Ansh' set for international release
Instead of giving up, Vishal, lead actor Shobinav Satyaa, and music composer Rishi Pathak hit the road to meet fans in cities like Surat and Aligarh.
Their direct outreach paid off: audiences responded so well that theaters brought back more shows.
Made on just a ₹2 crore budget, Hanuman Ansh is now set for an international release.
Vishal has openly shared his frustration with the Hindi film industry for not backing him early on, but his determination clearly made all the difference.