Actor Yash at Bengaluru launch confirms 'Toxic' not shelved
Entertainment
At the Bengaluru trailer launch, Yash made it clear that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is definitely not shelved.
He explained that big films often face rumors and delays, calling filmmaking "like going to war" for everyone involved.
Yash praises Narayana's 200-day shoot
Yash praised his producer Venkat K Narayana for sticking it out through a 200-day shoot (with two versions filmed!) and gave a shoutout to the star cast working to put Indian cinema on the global map.
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring, will hit theaters August 26.