Actor Yash co-produces 'Ramayana' with Malhotra to showcase culture worldwide
Entertainment
Actor Yash is co-producing the upcoming film Ramayana with Namit Malhotra, inspired by Malhotra's big dreams for Indian movies.
At the Hyderabad prelaunch, Yash shared that their main goal is to showcase Indian culture to the world and bring together fans from all corners of India.
Tiwari directs 'Ramayana' releasing November 5
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Rakul Preet Singh.
The film drops globally on November 5, 2026, so mark your calendars!