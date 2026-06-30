Actor Yash confirms 'Toxic' teaser spotlighting female cast July 1
Yash just confirmed that the new teaser for his much-awaited film Toxic will focus on its female stars.
Dropping July 1 at 11:33am the sneak peek will feature Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, all in major roles.
The film is a collaboration between Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and is already getting buzz for highlighting strong women characters.
'Toxic' premiere scheduled August 26
After a couple of delays, Toxic is now set for a worldwide premiere on August 26.
The movie grabbed attention at CinemaCon earlier this year thanks to its fresh spin on action and female-driven storytelling.
Fans are especially excited after Yash teased online, "Calm down! Ladies take time to come!" and social media is full of chatter about the characters Ganga, Nadia, Mellisa, Rebecca, and Elizabeth.