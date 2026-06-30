Actor Yash confirms 'Toxic' teaser spotlighting female cast July 1

'Toxic' premiere scheduled August 26

After a couple of delays, Toxic is now set for a worldwide premiere on August 26.

The movie grabbed attention at CinemaCon earlier this year thanks to its fresh spin on action and female-driven storytelling.

Fans are especially excited after Yash teased online, "Calm down! Ladies take time to come!" and social media is full of chatter about the characters Ganga, Nadia, Mellisa, Rebecca, and Elizabeth.