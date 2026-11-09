Actor Yash defends Ravana as complex character in Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Yash is stepping into the shoes of Ravana for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and he's not shying away from the challenge.

He shared that his friends and family were surprised by his choice, saying, "We need to understand that he's not a straightforward villain. Rama is like the heart. Ravana is like the brain. And there is always a conflict between your mind and your heart."

Yash believes there's more to Ravana than just being a villain, saying, "We need to understand that he's not a straightforward villain. Rama is like the heart. Ravana is like the brain. And there is always a conflict between your mind and your heart."