Actor Yash praises Kapoor's humility on 'Ramayana' role at Comic-Con

Actor Yash, who's taking on the role of Ravana in the upcoming Ramayana movie, had some heartfelt words for his co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Yash praised Ranbir's dedication as Lord Rama and shared that it takes real humility to even step into those shoes.

He said, "Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama.' The fact that he (Ranbir) said, 'I can't do it,' says it all."