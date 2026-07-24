Actor Yash praises Kapoor's humility on 'Ramayana' role at Comic-Con
Actor Yash, who's taking on the role of Ravana in the upcoming Ramayana movie, had some heartfelt words for his co-star Ranbir Kapoor.
Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Yash praised Ranbir's dedication as Lord Rama and shared that it takes real humility to even step into those shoes.
He said, "Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama.' The fact that he (Ranbir) said, 'I can't do it,' says it all."
Actor Yash previews 'Ramayana' Diwali 2026
Yash added that audiences will see a "beautiful Rama, with great intent and great sacrifice" when the film hits theaters on Diwali 2026.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ramayana will release its second part in 2027.
As for playing Ravana, Yash called it a unique challenge, balancing authenticity with something fresh, and he's excited for fans to see this new take.