Actor Yash praises Pallavi as 'devotee' at 'Ramayana' trailer launch
Entertainment
At the international trailer launch for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Yash (who plays Ravana) had high praise for Sai Pallavi's take on Sita, describing her as "a devotee" and highlighting how her spiritual connection shines through in her performance.
He even asked fans to send their blessings her way, saying this dedication was important.
Kapoor joins 'Ramayana' cast generating buzz
With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, joining Yash and Pallavi, Ramayana is generating major buzz ahead of its release.
The film's big cast and Tiwari's direction have fans excited to see this fresh take on the classic tale.