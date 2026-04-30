Actor Yash promises magic Ravana-Jatayu VFX showdown in Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Yash, who takes on the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, just shared that the film will feature a visually stunning showdown between Ravana and Jatayu, brought to life with next-level VFX and the iconic Pushpak vimana.
He called it a true "magic and full-on commercial action sequence," so expect some big-screen magic.
Two-part 'Ramayana' stars Kapoor Pallavi Bachchan
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice to Jatayu.
< em>Ramayana is being split into two parts: Part one drops on Diwali 2026, with Part two following on Diwali 2027.