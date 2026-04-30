Actor Yash promises magic Ravana-Jatayu VFX showdown in Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

Yash, who takes on the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, just shared that the film will feature a visually stunning showdown between Ravana and Jatayu, brought to life with next-level VFX and the iconic Pushpak vimana.

He called it a true "magic and full-on commercial action sequence," so expect some big-screen magic.