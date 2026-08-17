Actor Yash to play Ravana in 'Ramayana' releasing October 2026

Yash is stepping into the role of Ravana in the much-anticipated Ramayana movie, the first installment is scheduled to arrive worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali; the second part is due during Diwali 2027.

He shared that portraying Ravana is essential to highlight Lord Rama's virtues, saying, "Ram ka bhalai dikhane ke liye Ravan ka burai bhi toh chahiye," said Yash.

The film aims to balance entertainment value with religious sensitivity.

"We all have kept our egos aside. It's not about my stardom or me as a star in Ramayana. The best people are working on this project," said Yash.

The movie also features Sai Pallavi in a pivotal role, and Ramayana is a massive two-part project with a combined budget of around $500 million, or over ₹4,000 crore. It is described as ambitious.