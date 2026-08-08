Actors Bhasker and Gor hospitalized after being diagnosed with dengue
Entertainment
Actors Swara Bhasker and Avika Gor are both in the hospital after being diagnosed with dengue.
Swara shared a picture of herself from the hospital, writing, "Well that escalated fast. Dengue-fied and hospitalized!"
Meanwhile, Avika's husband shared that she'd been fighting a high fever for five days before tests confirmed dengue.
Gor filmed 2 days' work, hospitalized
Despite feeling unwell, Avika powered through by shooting two days' worth of work in one day and then resting at home. When her health got worse, she was admitted for treatment.
Both actors are now hospitalized.