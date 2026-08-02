Actors Hashir and Ameen reunite for 'Njodi: One More Time'
Entertainment
Hashir and Ameen are back together for a new film, Njodi: One More Time, after their hit Vaazha II.
JS Jithin is the writer-director, promising another fresh collaboration.
The announcement has fans buzzing, with industry folks like Roshan Mathew and Naslen sharing their excitement online.
Avaran and Salimkumar join 'Njodi' cast
Lukman Avaran and Chandu Salimkumar join the cast for this project.
While the poster is out, details about the story are still secret.
Filming starts soon under Sooper Dooper Films and Midnight Sun Films.
Hashir asked fans on social media to continue supporting his journey.
Looks like this reunion has people genuinely hyped!