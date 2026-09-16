Actress Bhagyashree, Himalaya Dasani perform Sangli Ganpati aarti causing dispute

Actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani performed a Ganpati aarti at the Shri Ganapati Panchayatan Sansthan in Sangli, stepping in before her father, Vijaysinhraje Patwardhan, could arrive.

This move broke with family tradition and has stirred up some serious disagreement within the Patwardhan royal family, with Vijaysinhraje emphasizing that their involvement is key to keeping these customs alive.