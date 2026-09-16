Actress Bhagyashree, Himalaya Dasani perform Sangli Ganpati aarti causing dispute
Actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani performed a Ganpati aarti at the Shri Ganapati Panchayatan Sansthan in Sangli, stepping in before her father, Vijaysinhraje Patwardhan, could arrive.
This move broke with family tradition and has stirred up some serious disagreement within the Patwardhan royal family, with Vijaysinhraje emphasizing that their involvement is key to keeping these customs alive.
Rajlakshmiraje Patwardhan names Adityaraje amid disputes
Rajlakshmiraje Patwardhan called attention to their adopted son Adityaraje as the rightful heir for religious duties.
Bhagyashree explained she stepped in because of her father's health and pointed out it is customary for one sister to visit Sangli.
Past disagreements, including Dasani's removal from management of the Sansthan over disputed sales, have already strained relationships.
Despite everything, the temple remains committed to honoring its long-standing traditions during Ganesh festival season.