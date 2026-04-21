Actress Deshmukh emotional after director Deshmukh thanks at 'Raja Shivaji'
Entertainment
At the Mumbai trailer launch for Raja Shivaji, Genelia Deshmukh got visibly emotional. The film, written and directed by her husband Riteish Deshmukh, features him as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Genelia as Saibai.
Riteish publicly thanked Genelia and his team, leading to a touching moment that quickly made the rounds online.
'Raja Shivaji' releases May 1 2026
The event was packed with stars like Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan. Bhagyashree shared how Genelia looked out for Riteish during one shoot, making sure he ate even on hectic days.
Raja Shivaji, presented by Jio Studios, hits theaters worldwide on May 1, 2026 (Maharashtra Day), going head-to-head with The Devil Wears Prada 2.