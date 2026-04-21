Actress Deshmukh emotional after director Deshmukh thanks at 'Raja Shivaji'

'Raja Shivaji' releases May 1 2026

The event was packed with stars like Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan. Bhagyashree shared how Genelia looked out for Riteish during one shoot, making sure he ate even on hectic days.

Raja Shivaji, presented by Jio Studios, hits theaters worldwide on May 1, 2026 (Maharashtra Day), going head-to-head with The Devil Wears Prada 2.