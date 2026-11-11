Actress Kaur and cricketer Singh share engagement photos on Instagram
Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur and cricketer Arshdeep Singh just got engaged, sharing the big moment on Instagram with a set of sweet proposal photos.
In one standout shot, Arshdeep is down on one knee to propose while Samreen flaunts her diamond engagement ring and looks genuinely surprised and emotional.
Engagement photos show Kaur hugging Singh
The couple's engagement pictures really capture how special the day was: there's a touching hug between them.