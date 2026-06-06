Actress Madhoo appears in 'Governor' and 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' Entertainment Jun 06, 2026

Madhoo is back with two films this June.

First up is Governor (out June 12), where she plays a role she describes as "My role may not be a long one, but it is a sweet, important, romantic, gentle and truly special character."

Although her screen time is short, she says her character really matters.

She stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee and says, "The entire journey of being a part of this film felt magical."