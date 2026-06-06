Actress Madhoo appears in 'Governor' and 'Chinna Chinna Aasai'
Entertainment
Madhoo is back with two films this June.
First up is Governor (out June 12), where she plays a role she describes as "My role may not be a long one, but it is a sweet, important, romantic, gentle and truly special character."
Although her screen time is short, she says her character really matters.
She stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee and says, "The entire journey of being a part of this film felt magical."
Madhoo calls 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' transformative
Her second film, Chinna Chinna Aasai (releasing June 18), means a lot to her: she calls it "life-transforming in every way."
Madhoo spent a month filming in Kashi and Banaras, which made the experience even more meaningful.
She also praised Govind Vasantha's music as "divine," saying it adds soul to the movie.