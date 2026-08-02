Actress Pallavi skips early 'Ramayana' promotions citing packed shooting schedule
Entertainment
Sai Pallavi, cast as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, skipped the film's early promo events because of packed schedules.
She did show up at the big Pratham Sankalp event in Delhi with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, but soon after, she headed to Kolkata for another film project with Mani Ratnam and Vijay Sethupathi.
Actress Pallavi joins 'Ramayana' promos September
Fans won't have to wait long: Pallavi is set to join Ramayana's international promotions starting in September.
True to her usual low-key style, she posted the trailer a bit later than her co-stars.
The epic itself drops in two parts: Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, starring Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and more familiar faces.