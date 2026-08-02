Actress Pallavi skips early 'Ramayana' promotions citing packed shooting schedule

Fans won't have to wait long: Pallavi is set to join Ramayana's international promotions starting in September.

True to her usual low-key style, she posted the trailer a bit later than her co-stars.

The epic itself drops in two parts: Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, starring Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and more familiar faces.