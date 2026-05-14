Netflix greenlights 'Grown Ups 3' with Adam Sandler

Netflix has confirmed that Grown Ups 3 is in production. The streaming giant announced at its Netflix Upfronts event that the film will be directed by Kyle Newacheck, a longtime collaborator of Adam Sandler . Sandler, who plays Lenny in the films, is also credited as a writer and producer for Grown Ups 3 alongside Tim Herlihy.

Production insights Production details and director The production of Grown Ups 3 will be a collaborative effort between Sandler, his wife Jackie Sandler, Herlihy, and Jack Giarraputo. Kevin Grady and Judit Maull are also listed as executive producers. The film will not be directed by Dennis Dugan, who helmed the first two installments in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Plot details About the franchise and its cast The Grown Ups franchise follows five childhood friends who reunite with their families 30 years after going their separate ways. The first movie was an instant classic, leading to its 2013 sequel, Grown Ups 2. While the core five actors of the franchise, Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, and Rob Schneider, are rumored to return for the third film, Netflix has not confirmed any casting news yet.

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