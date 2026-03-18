'Adamya': Bengali film on political rebellion sparks debate

How the film tackles tough questions

Released on 13 February 2026, about two months before West Bengal's assembly elections on April 23 and April 29, 2026, Adamya brings back conversations about resistance and activism, 54 years after the arrest of Naxalism founder Charu Majumdar.

With TMC and BJP set for a major face-off, the film has sparked debate on democracy and youth frustration.

Some are calling it "a breath of fresh air" for how it tackles tough questions about rebellion and hope.