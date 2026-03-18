'Adamya': Bengali film on political rebellion sparks debate
Adamya, a new Bengali drama-thriller directed by Ranjan Ghosh and presented by Aparna Sen, follows Palash — a young man on the run in the Sundarbans after a failed political assassination.
The film dives into his changing beliefs as he faces social injustice, land grabs, and tribal displacement.
How the film tackles tough questions
Released on 13 February 2026, about two months before West Bengal's assembly elections on April 23 and April 29, 2026, Adamya brings back conversations about resistance and activism, 54 years after the arrest of Naxalism founder Charu Majumdar.
With TMC and BJP set for a major face-off, the film has sparked debate on democracy and youth frustration.
Some are calling it "a breath of fresh air" for how it tackles tough questions about rebellion and hope.