'Adamya' to screen at NYIFF with 2 Ghosh nominations Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Adamya (also known as The Unbroken) is making waves: it's set to screen at the New York Indian Film Festival this May.

The film scored two big nominations: Best Director for Ranjan Ghosh and Best Actor for Aryuun Ghosh, highlighting both its storytelling and standout performances.