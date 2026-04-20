'Adamya' to screen at NYIFF with 2 Ghosh nominations
Entertainment
Adamya (also known as The Unbroken) is making waves: it's set to screen at the New York Indian Film Festival this May.
The film scored two big nominations: Best Director for Ranjan Ghosh and Best Actor for Aryuun Ghosh, highlighting both its storytelling and standout performances.
'Adamya' follows hunter Palash's identity crisis
Set in the Sundarbans, Adamya follows Palash, a hunter whose world flips after a political assassination gone wrong.
As he's forced to question who he really is, extremist or revolutionary, the film dives into themes of resistance, survival, and how people navigate tough choices in complicated times.