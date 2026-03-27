Adil Hussain's 'Mercy' first look attached to 'Dhurandhar'

The much-awaited drama Mercy, starring Adil Hussain , will be released in theaters on April 24. The first look of the film got attached to the screenings of Dhurandhar: The Revenge from Friday, March 27. The film, which explores passive euthanasia, has been described as a touching tale of compassion and duty. It is directed by Mitul Patel and also stars Raj Vasudeva and Niharica Raizada.

Social relevance Film's relevance to recent SC judgment on euthanasia The film's release coincides with a renewed debate on end-of-life dignity in India. This is especially relevant after the Supreme Court of India recently allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, who had been in a vegetative state for over 13 years. The film's narrative mirrors this complex moral and legal reality, adding another layer to its significance.

International acclaim 'Mercy' has already won several awards Mercy has already made a name for itself on the global stage, winning awards such as Best International Feature Film at the London Independent International Film Festival. It also swept the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) with wins for Best Actor (Vasudeva) and Best Debutante Director (Patel). The film has been screened at prestigious events like the Chicago South Asian Film Festival and the UK Asian Film Festival (London).

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