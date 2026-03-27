Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' remains steady; nears ₹1,100cr worldwide

Ranveer Singh 's latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reportedly crossed the ₹800cr mark (gross) in India by its second Thursday. The worldwide gross is now nearing ₹1,100cr. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and also starring Sanjay Dutt , R Madhavan , and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. Despite witnessing a dip in collections mid-week after a strong opening with an estimated ₹43cr from preview shows, it managed to maintain its momentum.

Collection breakdown Breaking down collections of 'Dhurandhar 2' The film witnessed a steady increase in collections over the weekend, earning an estimated ₹113cr and ₹114.85cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. By the end of its first weekend, it had accumulated a total net collection of ₹454.12cr. Despite a slight drop in numbers on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with earnings of ₹65cr, ₹56.6cr, and ₹48.75cr respectively, it still managed to maintain its position at the box office. On Thursday, it added ₹49.7cr to the haul, per Sacnilk.

Global success International box office and competition The film has also been performing well in international markets, with its latest collection estimated to be around ₹261.92cr. This brings its total worldwide gross to ₹1,067.24cr. Despite facing stiff competition from Ryan Gosling's sci-fi space film Project Hail Mary, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to pull off this performance. It remains to be seen if it can pull off another epic weekend and become the new highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

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