Cannes 2026: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in sheer organza saree
What's the story
Aditi Rao Hydari has arrived at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. She recently shared a video on Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a stunning sheer organza saree from JADE by Monica and Karishma. The pastel champagne shade of the saree is decorated with intricate gold sequins and sitara embellishments.
Traditional touch
The actor termed her look 'revolutionary'
In her Instagram caption, Hydari humorously wrote, "Wearing a saree... the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know." Her outfit was styled by Isshika Manan and Rhia Kapoor. To complement the sheer fabric of the saree, she wore a matching structured blouse with clean lines. The monochromatic look was further enhanced by a heavy statement gold choker from Indriya Jewels.
Beauty breakdown
Makeup, hair, and accessories
The actor's hair and makeup were done by Clotilde Hair Stylist and Coralie Pucci Makeup. Staying true to her signature style, Hydari opted for a rich berry-red lip as the focal color statement. She styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted low ponytail, which accentuated her look. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hydari was recently seen in Gandhi Talks, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Her upcoming projects include Parivarik ManuRanjan with Pankaj Tripathi and O Saathi Re with Arjun Rampal.