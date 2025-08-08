Aditi Rao Hydari to receive Diversity in Cinema Award
Aditi Rao Hydari will be receiving the Diversity in Cinema Award at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The festival, running August 14-24, is honoring her for her standout work across Indian cinema.
Hydari will also be a guest of honor at the event.
Hydari's thoughts on the award, festival director's statement
Hydari called the award "deeply humbling," saying Melbourne always feels warm and welcoming to her.
She's known for roles in films like Padmaavat and Jubilee, and festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange described her as "the epitome of grace and excellence" who brings something special to every character—no matter the language or genre.
Highlights of this year's IFFM
This year's festival is packed with screenings, red carpet events, panels, and awards.
With Hydari being celebrated, it's shaping up to be a real celebration of diversity and talent in Indian cinema.