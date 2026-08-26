Aditi Sharma hopes DV victims 'find strength' amid her case
What's the story
Television actor Aditi Sharma has accused her husband Abhineet Kaushik and his family of domestic violence (DV). She filed a complaint at Goregaon Police Station, which led to an FIR being registered on July 31. In a recent interview with Times Now, Sharma spoke about the case and shared her message for those facing similar situations.
Statement
'Please meditate. I think that really helps'
Sharma said, "Honestly, it takes a lot of time to get out from some situations and decisions."
"I just hope that all the girls and boys who are going through such situations find the strength they need and get the support of their families."
"And please meditate. I think that really helps."
Privacy
'You have to face your struggles'
Sharma emphasized her privacy in the interview, stating, "I have never said anything about it before, and I haven't said anything afterwards either because I am a very private person."
"That's why I tend to keep my feelings to myself."
"That is life. You have to face your struggles. So, I'm just doing that," she added.
Allegations
Details of the FIR
Sharma's complaint named her husband, Kaushik, mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik (65), and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik (29).
She accused them of physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse, and character assassination.
The FIR was registered under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cruelty by a husband or his relatives.
Sections 316(2) and 352 have also been invoked for breach of trust and intentional insult, respectively.
Jewelry dispute
Mother-in-law allegedly withheld wedding jewelry
Sharma also alleged that her mother-in-law withheld her wedding jewelry and didn't return it despite repeated requests.
The jewelry included gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, mangalsutra, and bangles.
The complaint is being investigated by Assistant Inspector Amita Marathe of Goregaon Police Station.
Relationship history
Relationship timeline
According to Sharma's statement to the police, she met Kaushik in June 2021 while pursuing an online acting course.
They initially became friends before their relationship turned romantic.
The couple moved into a rented house in Goregaon West in September 2024 and got married on November 12, 2024.
However, Sharma alleged that their relationship started becoming strained just days after the wedding, with frequent arguments over everyday matters.
Relationship strain
Accusations of infidelity and constant phone checking
Sharma alleged that a disagreement over coffee on January 1, 2025, turned violent.
Following the incident, Kaushik allegedly began questioning her character and accused her of infidelity.
She also claimed he would regularly check her phone and later stopped sleeping in the same room.
Meanwhile, the actor is known for her roles in shows like Kaleerein, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Rabb Se Hai Dua, and Apollena-Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan.
She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.