Aditya Dhar hints at 'Dhurandhar 3' after 'The Revenge'
Entertainment
Director Aditya Dhar just got fans buzzing by hinting at a third Dhurandhar movie, right as Dhurandhar: The Revenge is about to hit theaters on March 19.
In a heartfelt Instagram note, he thanked fans for all the love since the first film's December release and asked everyone to stick around through the end credits, definitely fueling those Dhurandhar three rumors.
Meanwhile, here's what to expect from 'The Revenge'
This sequel picks up with Ranveer Singh's Hamza out for payback against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), promising plenty of action and political drama.
Alongside Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, other cast members have not been specified.
If you're into intense thrillers with a strong cast, this one's worth checking out!