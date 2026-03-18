Aditya Dhar hints at 'Dhurandhar 3' after 'The Revenge' Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

Director Aditya Dhar just got fans buzzing by hinting at a third Dhurandhar movie, right as Dhurandhar: The Revenge is about to hit theaters on March 19.

In a heartfelt Instagram note, he thanked fans for all the love since the first film's December release and asked everyone to stick around through the end credits, definitely fueling those Dhurandhar three rumors.