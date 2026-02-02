Aditya Dhar on 'Uri' being called propaganda: Don't care
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar isn't bothered by critics calling his 2019 debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, "propaganda."
At a 2024 Article 370 promo event, he said, "I don't care what people say, especially those people who were agenda-driven critics," and promised his movies will always be genuine—trusting the audience to spot the difference between hype and real storytelling.
'Uri' earned over ₹350 crore globally
Uri was released in 2019 around the time of the Indian elections and got heat for its timing and patriotic theme. The movie is based on the surgical strikes after the Uri attack.
Despite all the noise about propaganda, fans packed theaters—turning it into a blockbuster that earned over ₹350 crore globally and earning Dhar a National Film Award for Best Director.
Dhar's filmography post-'Uri'
After Uri, Dhar produced Article 370 (2024), which became a top-grossing 2024 film. His next film Dhurandhar (2025) smashed it with ₹550 crore in India alone.
And if you're curious—Dhurandhar's sequel is set to hit screens in March 2026.