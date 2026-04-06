'Silent co-director': Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt note for 'Dhurandhar' editor
What's the story
The director of the blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aditya Dhar, has paid a special tribute to his editor Shiv Kumar Panicker. In a heartfelt social media post, he described Panicker as his closest ally and a genius whose editing work on the Ranveer Singh starrer has redefined speed and storytelling excellence.
Editing excellence
'One of the sharpest and smartest film editors'
Dhar revealed that while it usually takes years to edit a film like Dhurandhar, Panicker's brilliance and dedication made it possible in just a few days. He wrote, "Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it's his instinct." "His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise."
Storytelling mastery
Dhar praises Panicker's knowledge, experience
Dhar also praised Panicker's exceptional understanding of storytelling. "He doesn't just edit a film, he breathes life into it. With Dhurandhar, what he pulled off feels nothing short of a miracle. Yes, the decision to split the film into two parts was mine, but the responsibility of making that decision work fell entirely on him." "And the way he carried that on his shoulders, the way he shaped it, elevated it, and made it seamless was extraordinary."
Extended involvement
Panicker's contribution went far beyond just editing
Dhar also revealed that Panicker's contribution went far beyond just editing. He was involved from writing to post-production, acting as a "silent co-director." "Through writing. Through prep. Through the chaos of shoot. Through post. Always present. Always thinking. Always pushing the film to be better." "He never once allowed the pressure to dilute the work. He never once chose convenience over conviction."
Lasting influence
'Dhurandhar 2' marks 1st ₹1,000 crore Hindi film in India
Dhurandhar 2 has been a massive success at the box office, becoming the first Hindi film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India. It was released on March 19 and also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Manav Gohil, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, among others. It will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.