'Silent co-director': Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt note for 'Dhurandhar' editor

The director of the blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aditya Dhar , has paid a special tribute to his editor Shiv Kumar Panicker. In a heartfelt social media post , he described Panicker as his closest ally and a genius whose editing work on the Ranveer Singh starrer has redefined speed and storytelling excellence.

Editing excellence 'One of the sharpest and smartest film editors' Dhar revealed that while it usually takes years to edit a film like Dhurandhar, Panicker's brilliance and dedication made it possible in just a few days. He wrote, "Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it's his instinct." "His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise."

Storytelling mastery Dhar praises Panicker's knowledge, experience Dhar also praised Panicker's exceptional understanding of storytelling. "He doesn't just edit a film, he breathes life into it. With Dhurandhar, what he pulled off feels nothing short of a miracle. Yes, the decision to split the film into two parts was mine, but the responsibility of making that decision work fell entirely on him." "And the way he carried that on his shoulders, the way he shaped it, elevated it, and made it seamless was extraordinary."

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Extended involvement Panicker's contribution went far beyond just editing Dhar also revealed that Panicker's contribution went far beyond just editing. He was involved from writing to post-production, acting as a "silent co-director." "Through writing. Through prep. Through the chaos of shoot. Through post. Always present. Always thinking. Always pushing the film to be better." "He never once allowed the pressure to dilute the work. He never once chose convenience over conviction."

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