Aditya Dhar turns 43; thanks fans, shares 'Dhruandhar' update Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the mind behind Uri and last year's mega-hit Dhurandhar, just turned 43.

He marked his birthday by sharing a grateful note on Instagram, saying he was spending the day putting final touches on Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

He wrote that his heart is full and that the trust of the audience means everything, thanking fans for their support and all the creative memes.