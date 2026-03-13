Aditya Dhar turns 43; thanks fans, shares 'Dhruandhar' update
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the mind behind Uri and last year's mega-hit Dhurandhar, just turned 43.
He marked his birthday by sharing a grateful note on Instagram, saying he was spending the day putting final touches on Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
He wrote that his heart is full and that the trust of the audience means everything, thanking fans for their support and all the creative memes.
Recap of last year's blockbuster
Dhurandhar smashed records last year, earning over ₹800 crore in India and helping Dhar become the first director to cross ₹1,000 crore in net domestic collections with his first two films combined.
Starring Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, it also raked in ₹1,350 crore worldwide, topping charts in North America too.
If you're into thrillers based on real events, this one covered the Kandahar hijack, Parliament attack, and 26/11 Mumbai attacks, all in one film!