Why Aditya Dhar wanted extreme violence in 'Dhurandhar 2'

The recent spy action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been praised for its high-octane action sequences. Interestingly, Aejaz Gulab, the film's action director, recently revealed that the movie originally had a higher level of graphic violence than what was finally released. He told Hindi Rush, "We had shot all the brutality in detail, but what you see in the film is just 60%."

Audience consideration OTT influence on violence depiction Gulab further explained that the decision to tone down the violence was influenced by the film's potential OTT release. He said, "Since we're in the OTT era and kids may eventually watch it, we had to tone it down." This change was made despite director Aditya Dhar's encouragement for extreme action sequences. Gulab added, "Aditya Dhar gave us full freedom. He said, 'Aejaz bhai, think as brutal as you can.'" "Kill in the most intense ways you can imagine."

Filming process Improvised action sequences Gulab also revealed that many of the film's action sequences were improvised during filming. He recalled one such scene where Hamza uses debris to kill an aide of Major Iqbal inside a masjid. This was not a planned sequence but rather an idea that emerged on set. The director added, "Aditya wanted the action to feel manly, not just simple pushes or throws."

Advertisement

Climax shoot Challenges of the extended climax The film's extended climax sequence, which runs for over 30 minutes, was one of the most challenging parts to execute. Gulab revealed that the masjid sequence alone took six days of rehearsal and 14 days to shoot. "Maintaining continuity was extremely challenging. Every department, from hair and makeup to costume, worked tirelessly," he said.

Advertisement