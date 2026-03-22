'Unmissable experience': Venkatesh heaps praise on 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati has joined the list of celebrities who have praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to social media, he shared a detailed review of the film, lauding its performances, scale, and overall execution. "Blown away by #DhurandharTheRevenge!! @RanveerOfficial brilliant as always," he wrote in his post. The thriller has been directed by Aditya Dhar.
Actor's review
Daggubati also praised director Dhar
Daggubati further wrote, "He commands attention in every frame, and his eyes alone carry so much emotion, I couldn't look away!" "It takes immense vision, conviction, and sheer courage to bring Dhurandhar to life, and @AdityaDharFilms has put together every element so thoughtfully, it all feels seamlessly curated!"
Supporting roles
The supporting cast also received praise from Daggubati
Daggubati also praised the supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. "An unmissable theatrical experience. Congratulations to the entire team!!" he concluded his review. The film has received rave reviews from fans since its release on March 19 for its performances and twists.
Twitter Post
Here's the full review by Daggubati
Blown away by #DhurandharTheRevenge!!🔥🔥🔥@RanveerOfficial brilliant as always, bringing Jaskirat and Hamza to life with such control. He commands attention in every frame and his eyes alone carry so much emotion, I couldn’t look away! ♥️♥️♥️— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) March 22, 2026
It takes immense vision,…