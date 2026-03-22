'Dhurandhar 2' is currently running in theaters

'Unmissable experience': Venkatesh heaps praise on 'Dhurandhar 2'

By Isha Sharma 04:24 pm Mar 22, 202604:24 pm

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Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati has joined the list of celebrities who have praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to social media, he shared a detailed review of the film, lauding its performances, scale, and overall execution. "Blown away by #DhurandharTheRevenge!! @RanveerOfficial brilliant as always," he wrote in his post. The thriller has been directed by Aditya Dhar.