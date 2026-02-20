Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' crew proposed to be blacklisted: Here's why
Aditya Dhar's production house, B62 Studios, and two applicants associated with the shoot, Komal Pokhriyal and Nasir Khan, have been proposed for blacklisting by Mumbai's civic body (BMC), with formal action still pending, for repeated safety lapses while filming Dhurandhar 2.
Violations were flagged on February 7 and 8, and during a later late-night shoot in the Fort area, described in some reports as a high-security zone, police seized lit torches, prompting police action.
BMC has proposed a ₹1 lakh fine on the crew
Besides the torch incident, the crew also shot scenes on a terrace without permission and ran generator vans without approval.
As a result, BMC has proposed barring them from future shoots in Mumbai, proposed forfeiture of their ₹25,000 security deposit, and proposed a ₹1 lakh fine.
An FIR was filed against the location manager for flying a drone where it wasn't allowed.
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) called these violations "alarming" and backed BMC's move to keep film sets safer for everyone.