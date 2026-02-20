Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' crew proposed to be blacklisted: Here's why

BMC has proposed a ₹1 lakh fine on the crew

Besides the torch incident, the crew also shot scenes on a terrace without permission and ran generator vans without approval.

As a result, BMC has proposed barring them from future shoots in Mumbai, proposed forfeiture of their ₹25,000 security deposit, and proposed a ₹1 lakh fine.

An FIR was filed against the location manager for flying a drone where it wasn't allowed.

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) called these violations "alarming" and backed BMC's move to keep film sets safer for everyone.