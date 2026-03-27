Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' is best Hindi film ever: Sandlas Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Dhurandhar 2, the latest spy thriller from Aditya Dhar, has been smashing box office records.

The film's global buzz is real: Jasmine Sandlas, who worked on the soundtrack, even called it the "best Hindi film of all time."

She shared how wild the hype has been, saying she couldn't even get tickets for the first few days because people were going crazy over it.