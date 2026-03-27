Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' is best Hindi film ever: Sandlas
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2, the latest spy thriller from Aditya Dhar, has been smashing box office records.
The film's global buzz is real: Jasmine Sandlas, who worked on the soundtrack, even called it the "best Hindi film of all time."
She shared how wild the hype has been, saying she couldn't even get tickets for the first few days because people were going crazy over it.
Meanwhile, on the film's plot and cast
This sequel brings Ranveer Singh back as an Indian spy navigating Karachi's underworld, blending real events like the 2008 Mumbai attacks and Operation Lyari into its plot.
With a cast that includes Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt (and a gripping story), fans across India are loving both the action and performances.