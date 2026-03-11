Aditya Dhar's 'Mujhe koi farak nahi padta' clip goes viral Entertainment Mar 11, 2026

A clip of filmmaker Aditya Dhar saying Mujhe koi farak nahi padta is making the rounds online, but here's the catch: it's not from his new movie Dhurandhar 2.

The quote actually dates back to 2019, when Dhar was promoting his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Viral Celeb X recently shared the original video on March 10, and social media ran with it.