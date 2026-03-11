Aditya Dhar's 'Mujhe koi farak nahi padta' clip goes viral
A clip of filmmaker Aditya Dhar saying Mujhe koi farak nahi padta is making the rounds online, but here's the catch: it's not from his new movie Dhurandhar 2.
The quote actually dates back to 2019, when Dhar was promoting his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Viral Celeb X recently shared the original video on March 10, and social media ran with it.
'Uri' vs 'Dhurandhar'
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) is a dramatized take on India's surgical strikes, starring Vicky Kaushal.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar dives into spy-thriller territory, exploring India's efforts against terrorism, including events like the Kandahar hijack and Parliament attack.
All about 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 drops on March 19. Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal are back in action as the story continues its focus on espionage and anti-terrorism themes.
Interestingly, even though Uri was banned in Pakistan, Dhar has encouraged fans there to watch it for its message against terrorism.