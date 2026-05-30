Aditya Seal calls first pregnancy with wife 'surreal'

Seal also shared updates on Ranjan's pregnancy journey so far. He revealed, "The first trimester was a little difficult for Anushka, but we managed somehow." "We are expecting the baby in September," he added. The actor, who is currently shooting for Sundar Poonam, also spoke about the support they have received from their families during this time.

Father's role

'I truly admire how women manage it all...'

Seal added, "I am very excited and glad that our families stay close by. We have a good support system around us." He said, "I feel the best thing fathers can do is be present and support the mother, because it is the woman who goes through so much before and after pregnancy." "I truly admire how women manage it all. Anushka and I are extremely happy and excited to begin this new chapter," he concluded.