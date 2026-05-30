Aditya Seal calls first pregnancy with wife 'surreal'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aditya Seal and his wife, actor Anushka Ranjan, are all set to become parents. The couple recently announced the news on social media with a series of maternity pictures. In one of the images, Seal can be seen wearing a T-shirt that says "Baap" (father in Hindi). Speaking to ETimes about this new phase of their lives, an excited Seal said, "It is a surreal moment because I've always wanted to be a father."
Pregnancy updates
'First trimester was a bit challenging'
Seal also shared updates on Ranjan's pregnancy journey so far. He revealed, "The first trimester was a little difficult for Anushka, but we managed somehow." "We are expecting the baby in September," he added. The actor, who is currently shooting for Sundar Poonam, also spoke about the support they have received from their families during this time.
Father's role
'I truly admire how women manage it all...'
Seal added, "I am very excited and glad that our families stay close by. We have a good support system around us." He said, "I feel the best thing fathers can do is be present and support the mother, because it is the woman who goes through so much before and after pregnancy." "I truly admire how women manage it all. Anushka and I are extremely happy and excited to begin this new chapter," he concluded.