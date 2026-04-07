Adivi Sesh reacts to 'Dacoit's multiple delays
What's the story
Adivi Sesh's highly anticipated film Dacoit will finally be released on Friday, April 10. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, but the release was postponed. 123 Telugu reported that in an interview, Sesh said, "To be honest, there was no delay. It's the way I do films."
Trailer reaction
'We were going to release it on Ugadi'
The trailer of Dacoit was released recently, and it has set high expectations among fans. The film revolves around a man who seeks revenge after being falsely imprisoned and betrayed. At the trailer launch, Sesh revealed, "Originally, we were going to release it on March 19 because of Ugadi (Telugu New Year)." "It was very good for the South versions." However, they had to push the date due to Dhurandhar 2.
Box office outlook
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' will run for months, says Sesh
When asked if Dhurandhar 2 could affect Dacoit's box office collection, Sesh dismissed the concern. He said Ranveer Singh's film will run in theaters for another 3-4 months and deserves it. But he believes there is space for all kinds of cinema. Meanwhile, Dacoit also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap.