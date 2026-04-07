Adivi Sesh reacts to 'Dacoit's multiple delays

Trailer reaction

'We were going to release it on Ugadi'

The trailer of Dacoit was released recently, and it has set high expectations among fans. The film revolves around a man who seeks revenge after being falsely imprisoned and betrayed. At the trailer launch, Sesh revealed, "Originally, we were going to release it on March 19 because of Ugadi (Telugu New Year)." "It was very good for the South versions." However, they had to push the date due to Dhurandhar 2.