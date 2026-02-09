'Dacoit' is currently in the making

Adivi Sesh announces 'unique' collaboration with Pawan Singh for 'Dacoit'

By Isha Sharma 03:47 pm Feb 09, 202603:47 pm

What's the story

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh has confirmed an exciting collaboration with Bhojpuri music sensation Pawan Singh for his upcoming film Dacoit. The details of the collaboration are still under wraps, but reports suggest it could be for an energetic dance number. "Collaborating with Pawan Singh on Dacoit has definitely got people excited, and rightly so. It's a very unique association," Sesh said. "What exactly we're doing together is something audiences will have to wait and watch for," he added.