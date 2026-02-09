Adivi Sesh announces 'unique' collaboration with Pawan Singh for 'Dacoit'
What's the story
Telugu actor Adivi Sesh has confirmed an exciting collaboration with Bhojpuri music sensation Pawan Singh for his upcoming film Dacoit. The details of the collaboration are still under wraps, but reports suggest it could be for an energetic dance number. "Collaborating with Pawan Singh on Dacoit has definitely got people excited, and rightly so. It's a very unique association," Sesh said. "What exactly we're doing together is something audiences will have to wait and watch for," he added.
Social media post
Singh shared a photo with Sesh on Instagram
Singh recently took to his official Instagram account to share a photo of himself with Sesh, both smiling for the camera. He is seen holding a bouquet. Sharing his excitement about the collaboration, Singh captioned the post as "Bhai Bhojpuri aur Telugu jindaabaad" (Brother long live Bhojpuri and Telugu).
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dacoit'
Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang. The film has been shot in both Hindi and Telugu. It stars Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in pivotal roles. It will be released on April 10, 2026.