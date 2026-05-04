'Dacoit' to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 8

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit follows an angry convict seeking revenge against his former girlfriend after feeling betrayed by her. The film also stars Prakash Raj , Atul Kulkarni , Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in supporting roles. Sesh co-wrote the film with Deo. Speaking about their collaboration, he revealed that their exchanges on set often felt like banter between two brothers, with Deo speaking in his "very UP Bhojpuri Hindi" while Sesh thought in Telugu.

Film journey

Sesh's unique way of getting Kashyap onboard

Sesh also recalled how he pitched the film to Kashyap at Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. "You know how it is at a wedding, rasmein hain (there are rituals). You have a couple of hours of just taking in the festivities and maybe eating a little bit...the selfish movie guy in me pitched him the film." The film had a modest run at the box office and received mixed reviews.