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Adivi Sesh to make Bollywood debut with action entertainer
Adivi Sesh to star in an action drama

Adivi Sesh to make Bollywood debut with action entertainer

By Isha Sharma
Jul 06, 2026
01:39 pm
What's the story

Telugu actor-writer Adivi Sesh is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an action drama, reported India Today. The film will go on floors in October and will be a collaboration between Sesh and another male actor and a female lead. "The makers are expected to begin pre-production and cast preparations in September," said a source close to the development.

Career expansion

Sesh is slowly becoming a pan-Indian star

Sesh's popularity has been steadily increasing with his content-driven films like Major and Dacoit. The source added, "Adivi Sesh has built a strong connection with audiences through content-driven cinema." "The response to films like Major and Dacoit has expanded his audience considerably, and there is definitely growing interest in collaborating with him across different industries and languages."

Future projects

Other upcoming projects of Sesh

Apart from his Bollywood debut, Sesh will also be seen in Goodachari 2. The film is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi and will premiere later this year. Meanwhile, his last theatrical outing, Dacoit, was released in April and received mixed reviews.

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