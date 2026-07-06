Adivi Sesh to star in an action drama

Adivi Sesh to make Bollywood debut with action entertainer

By Isha Sharma 01:39 pm Jul 06, 202601:39 pm

What's the story

Telugu actor-writer Adivi Sesh is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an action drama, reported India Today. The film will go on floors in October and will be a collaboration between Sesh and another male actor and a female lead. "The makers are expected to begin pre-production and cast preparations in September," said a source close to the development.