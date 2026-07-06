Adivi Sesh to make Bollywood debut with action entertainer
What's the story
Telugu actor-writer Adivi Sesh is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an action drama, reported India Today. The film will go on floors in October and will be a collaboration between Sesh and another male actor and a female lead. "The makers are expected to begin pre-production and cast preparations in September," said a source close to the development.
Career expansion
Sesh is slowly becoming a pan-Indian star
Sesh's popularity has been steadily increasing with his content-driven films like Major and Dacoit. The source added, "Adivi Sesh has built a strong connection with audiences through content-driven cinema." "The response to films like Major and Dacoit has expanded his audience considerably, and there is definitely growing interest in collaborating with him across different industries and languages."
Future projects
Other upcoming projects of Sesh
Apart from his Bollywood debut, Sesh will also be seen in Goodachari 2. The film is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi and will premiere later this year. Meanwhile, his last theatrical outing, Dacoit, was released in April and received mixed reviews.