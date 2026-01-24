Adnaan Shaikh, Yung Sammy confirmed for 'The 50'
What's the story
Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh and rapper Yung Sammy have confirmed their participation in the upcoming reality show The 50. Premiering on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, the show will feature 50 contestants battling through tough tasks and strategic gameplay. Shaikh made his announcement through a video, while Sammy shared a powerful video and an eye-catching photo of himself with his show ticket.
Show details
'The 50' show format and other contestants
The 50 is a high-stakes reality show that unites 50 contestants from diverse backgrounds in a single competition. Sammy's caption read, "Ek sher ka bulava, Or Ek sher ki entry (One lion called, and another lion entered." "Go tell'em its YUNG SAMMY in the building." Meanwhile, Shaikh wrote, "The game is about to get started."
Show expectations
'The 50' promises drama and unpredictable moments
The 50 is expected to feature shifting alliances, non-stop tasks, and plenty of unexpected moments. The show focuses on physical endurance, strategic gameplay, and mental strength. Other confirmed contestants include Karan Patel, Divyaa Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Prince Narula, Archit Kaushik, Lakshay Kaushik, Yuvika Chaudhary, Digvijay Rathee, Monalisa, and Archana Gautam, among others.