Adnaan Shaikh, Yung Sammy confirmed for 'The 50'

Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh and rapper Yung Sammy have confirmed their participation in the upcoming reality show The 50. Premiering on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, the show will feature 50 contestants battling through tough tasks and strategic gameplay. Shaikh made his announcement through a video, while Sammy shared a powerful video and an eye-catching photo of himself with his show ticket.