Ridhi Dogra won't compromise on values in 'The 50'

Actor Ridhi Dogra , known for her participation in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, is all set to join another non-fiction show. She is set to be one of the 50 contestants on the upcoming show, The 50 . In a recent interview with Zoom, Dogra said that she won't compromise on her values while participating in the show.

Values upheld 'It's not like I'm holding myself back...' Dogra said, "It's not like I'm holding myself back. I will just be myself, but I have to remain myself." "And I think what red flag will I not cross... are the things that I don't do." "I don't pick fights for no reason. I don't really have issues with people. I'm not insecure about myself."

Dogra's stance 'I'm definitely not going to be the one...' Dogra added that she doesn't curse and has no intention of doing so on The 50. However, she made it clear that if someone keeps provoking her, she won't 'stay silent.' She said, "I'm a Delhi girl. And I troll the trollers. So I'm definitely not going to be the one who you can just walk all over."

