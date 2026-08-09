'Doctor gave...6 months to live': Adnan Sami on weight-loss journey
What's the story
Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who once weighed around 230kg, has opened up about the turning point in his life that led to a massive weight loss of nearly 120kg. The moment came when a doctor told him he had only six months to live due to his weight. Speaking to Zoom, he revealed how this stark warning and his father's emotional reaction pushed him toward a healthier lifestyle.
Emotional impact
Sami's father's reaction was pivotal
Sami recalled how he initially brushed off the doctor's warning but was deeply affected by his father's reaction.
"It was a huge jolt. What made it even worse was that my father was sitting next to me when the doctor said it," he shared.
"I told my father, 'The doctor is being overdramatic.' But my father looked at me and said, 'Really? Do you really think so? I can see it myself.'"
Motivation
The promise that changed his life
Sami's father's emotional reaction to the doctor's warning stayed with him.
"My father became so emotional that I promised him, 'I'll fix it. I'll fix this.' That promise set everything in motion," he said.
The singer admitted he never thought he'd lose so much weight but was determined to keep his promise.
Despite the slow progress and doubts about whether all the effort was worth it, Sami persevered through sheer determination and willpower.
Surgery denial
Sami addresses weight-loss surgery rumors
Sami also addressed the rumors about him undergoing weight-loss surgery during his transformation.
"A lot of people said that. I was like, 'Really?' Whenever you achieve something, there will always be naysayers," he said.
"Usually, they're the people who are envious and try to belittle your efforts."
"They'll say, 'Oh, he had a lot of surgeries.' It's nonsense."