Why Adnan Sami rejected 'Lift Kara De,' 'Bheegi Bheegi' remixes
What's the story
Renowned music composer and singer Adnan Sami has revealed why he hasn't remixed any of his iconic tracks. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he said recreating his own songs would feel like he's competing with himself. "I was approached to do Lift Kara De, Kabhi Toh Nazar Mila and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, and I politely turned them down because jo maine kehna tha, vo maine keh diya hai. Ab kisi ko kuch aur kehna hai toh vo kahe."
Remix philosophy
Sami often remixes his own songs during live performances
The singer added, "I don't want to touch them. I will end up possibly competing with my own self, why would I do that?" "One day I might feel compelled to do another version of one particular song, but that is only when I want to do it." "Anyway, I always remix my own songs when I perform live, and I, by the way, sing during my performances as opposed to lip-syncing," he said.
Future plans
He hinted at remixing lesser-known tracks in the future
Sami also hinted at the possibility of remixing songs that didn't initially get the recognition they deserved. He said, "Maybe tomorrow I will pick up a song that didn't make waves at a particular time, and I might feel that, 'Let me re-try it,' because as an artist and as a composer, you feel that it deserved better and should have reached a wider audience." Meanwhile, he recently released his new single, Lipstick, which is a feel-good anthem celebrating self-confidence and individuality.