Why Adnan Sami rejected 'Lift Kara De,' 'Bheegi Bheegi' remixes

Remix philosophy

Sami often remixes his own songs during live performances

The singer added, "I don't want to touch them. I will end up possibly competing with my own self, why would I do that?" "One day I might feel compelled to do another version of one particular song, but that is only when I want to do it." "Anyway, I always remix my own songs when I perform live, and I, by the way, sing during my performances as opposed to lip-syncing," he said.