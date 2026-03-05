Adoor-Mammootty's 'Padayaatra' wraps up filming after 2 months
After more than 30 years, Malayalam icons Mammootty and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan have wrapped filming on Padayaatra.
Shooting kicked off in January, and the completion was announced on social media in early March 2026 (announced on Wednesday, March 4, 2026).
For fans of both legends, this collaboration is a pretty big deal.
Meanwhile, this is what 'Padayaatra' is all about
Padayaatra follows Dr. Devadas (played by Mammootty), a Gandhian doctor who moves to a tribal area to help its people.
The story dives into real issues like exploitation and resistance faced by Adivasi communities, with Indrans, Grace Antony, and Sreeshma Chandran joining the cast.
With a script by Gopalakrishnan and K V Mohan Kumar, plus music from Mujeeb Majeed and visuals by Shehnad Jalal, the film is set to spark conversation when it releases soon.