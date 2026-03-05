Adoor-Mammootty's 'Padayaatra' wraps up filming after 2 months

Meanwhile, this is what 'Padayaatra' is all about

Padayaatra follows Dr. Devadas (played by Mammootty), a Gandhian doctor who moves to a tribal area to help its people.

The story dives into real issues like exploitation and resistance faced by Adivasi communities, with Indrans, Grace Antony, and Sreeshma Chandran joining the cast.

With a script by Gopalakrishnan and K V Mohan Kumar, plus music from Mujeeb Majeed and visuals by Shehnad Jalal, the film is set to spark conversation when it releases soon.