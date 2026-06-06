Director Advait Chandan exits 'Dostana 2' due to creative differences?
What's the story
Advait Chandan, the director of Dharma Productions's Dostana 2, has reportedly left the project due to creative differences. The filmmaker had been associated with the film for around seven months before his exit. According to Variety India, Chandan's vision for the movie did not match the producers' expectations. There's no official confirmation from the makers about Chandan's exit yet.
Project history
'Dostana 2' has seen many changes since announcement
Chandan's exit adds another twist to the troubled journey of Dostana 2, which has seen several changes since its announcement. The sequel to Dharma Productions's 2008 hit Dostana was first announced in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya slated to star. Collin D'Cunha was supposed to make his feature directorial debut with this project, but it was later put on hold.
New direction
Revamped version of 'Dostana 2' was supposed to star Massey
In recent years, Dharma Productions has been working on a new version of Dostana 2. The revamped project was supposed to star Vikrant Massey and Lakshya in lead roles, with former Miss India World Sini Shetty reportedly being considered for the female lead. Chandan then reportedly joined as the director and spent most of the past year developing this new iteration.
Future plans
What's next for 'Dostana 2'?
Chandan's departure from Dostana 2 has left Dharma Productions looking for a new director. The studio is still working on getting the long-awaited sequel back on track. Meanwhile, Chandan is known for his emotional, nuanced cinema and has previously helmed Secret Superstar, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Loveyapa.