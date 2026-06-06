The film is stuck in limbo

Director Advait Chandan exits 'Dostana 2' due to creative differences?

By Isha Sharma 12:57 pm Jun 06, 202612:57 pm

What's the story

Advait Chandan, the director of Dharma Productions's Dostana 2, has reportedly left the project due to creative differences. The filmmaker had been associated with the film for around seven months before his exit. According to Variety India, Chandan's vision for the movie did not match the producers' expectations. There's no official confirmation from the makers about Chandan's exit yet.